Roadworks planned for M90

Motorists using the M90 southbound are warned to expect delays while resurfacing works are carried out this month on the M90

A contraflow will be in place on the M90 for approximately three kilometres from Junction 3 Halbeath to the Aberdour Road overbridge, from 8pm on Friday, August 18 until 6am on Monday, August 21.

Southbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane, however the hard shoulder will be used to provide two lanes northbound.

The southbound slip road onto the M90 at Junction 3 will be closed, with traffic diverted via Halbeath to the Cowdenbeath junction on the A92 and then along the A92 to Junction 2a southbound on the M90.

Mark Arndt, Amey’s operating company representative for the Forth Bridges Unit, said: “We’ve planned these works at the weekend in order to minimise disruption, however some delays are anticipated and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. Motorists planning to use this route should allow some extra time for their journey.”