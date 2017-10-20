Seven weeks of roadworks to start Monday

Roadworks expected to last seven weeks are set to begin on Monday.

The upgrading of gas mains will begin on Largo Road, between Leven and Lundin Links, with work expected to last four weeks.

The work will start near the junction with Blacketyside Farm Shop and move towards the mini-roundabout at its junction with Scoonie Brae and Cupar Road.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation during the works.

The work will be taking place between 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, and weekends when required.

A second phase of work will then be carried out on Cupar Road, near the roundabout with Largo Road.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the three junctions leading to the roundabout during these works.