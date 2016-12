Three cars were involved in a collision on the A915 Standing Stane road near to Cameron Farm this morning (Tuesday).

Police reported that nobody was seriously hurt in the incident and the ambulance service was in attendance to treat people suffering from minor injuries. Several fire appliances were also there.

The road currently remains closed while police deal with the accident which happened shortly before 9.30am.

Police reported that a backlog of westbound traffic had been cleared by 10.30am.