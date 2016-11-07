Three vehicle accident causes major tailbacks on A92 at Kirkcaldy turnoff

A three-vehicle accident resulted in the A92 at the Chapel interchange being closed for almost three hours this morning.

The accident, which involved two cars and a van, happened shortly after 6am on the A92 eastbound carriageway.

Police reported that one man had been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with a minor injury.

The road was fully re-opened again by 9.05am.

The road closure resulted in a long tailback of traffic back beyond the Lochgelly turnoff where police were diverting traffic.