Tributes paid to cyclist killed in Kirkcaldy road tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died following a road traffic collision on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy.

Gary Christie, from Cupar, a 38-year-old father of two young boys, died from his injuries on November 14 in the Western General Hospital – 13 days after the collision.

He was initially treated at the Victoria Hospital, where he also worked, before being transferred to the Western.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Christie’s family said he always put others before himself – and paid tribute to the medical staff who cared for him after the incident.

“Gary was a loving and devoted father to his two sons, Lewis and Ryan.

“He always put others first and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

“The family would like to thank staff at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and the Western General, Edinburgh.”

Police Sergeant James Henry of Fife Division’s road policing unit said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Gary’s family.’’

Police are still investigating the collision, and have appealed for anyone who can help to come forward.

It happened at 6.50 am, Tuesday, November 1, on Carberry Road. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Mr Christie sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, later to the Edinburgh Western General Hospital where he died at 4.15pm on Monday, November 14.

Sergeant Henry added: “We would ask that anyone with information contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.