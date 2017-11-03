Weekend delays expected on Queensferry Crossing – but speed limit to rise on Monday

Drivers are being warned to expect more delays around the Queensferry Crossing this weekend because of major closure to surrounding routes.

But there is some good news on the horizon – the limit on the bridge will rise to 50 mph come Monday (November 6).

The northbound off-slip at Junction 3 on the M90 will be closed at Halbeath overnight on Saturday between 8pm and 6am for road surfacing.

Contractors Amey will have diversions in place via Junction 4 at Kelty, but advised motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.

Following the works, speed restrictions on the new bridge are set to be lifted on Monday as part of the ongoing, phased introduction of the managed crossing strategy across the Forth.

The current 40 mph speed limit has been in place for driver and worker safety during construction of the bridge and tie-ins with the road network and existing Forth Road Bridge.

As these works reach their final phases, the limit on the M90 across the Forth can now be safely raised to 50 mph between Scotstoun in the south and Admiralty in the north.

This follows the first stage of reopening the old bridge for public transport use last month.

Scheduled public buses began using the Forth Road Bridge on October 13 and the necessary works to allow other buses, taxis and motorcycles to join them are nearing completion.

Finally, full motorway and public transport corridor regulations are expected to come into force later in the year.

Once the new bridge is a fully operational motorway, the speed limit will be 70 mph, apart from when the variable mandatory speed limit is in place, as dictated by the Intelligent Transport System.

Stein Connelly, Traffic Scotland operator manager, said: “The new 50 mph speed limit on the Queensferry Crossing will be in place for the Monday morning peak and drivers will be advised by our signs on the approach roads.

“As always, we would urge road users to be aware of the change and take care as they get used to the new limit.

“Traffic Scotland will have all of the latest real-time travel information on our mobile site, twitter feed and radio.”