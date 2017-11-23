Which Fife street had the most parking tickets last year?

Fife Council parking attendants have issued almost £300,000 in fines so far this year in just one street in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy High Street was the worst place for parking fines in Fife last year, according to a Freedom of Information request to Fife Council.

More than a quarter of all the parking fines across the whole of the Kingdom are issued in our town centre.

And 2016 was a record year as the council issued £1,266,960 in fines in the Kingdom – a year in which the High Street overtook St Andrews for the first time as the hotspot for bad parking.

So far this year, the council has given out £1,044780 of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) – and £296,460 of that (28 per cent) came from just Kirkcaldy’s High Street alone.

Tony McRae, lead professional at Fife Council’s Parking and Public Transport Infrastructure Management department, said: “Generally speaking, obviously urban areas such as Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, and St Andrews attract the most fines.

“It’s these areas that require the daily patrols, and that’s just due to the number of restrictions that are in place.

“Obviously it’s important that Fife Council makes sure people are complying with the regulations and paying for their parking.

“Each town is different though.

‘‘While Kirkcaldy has more PCNs than other areas, it’s not under any greater scrutiny or enforcement.

“What I would say about Kirkcaldy is the layout of the streets is different.

“It has a lot more streets that have parking regulations spread over a bigger area than say, Dunfermline which is more compact.

“Kirkcaldy High Street was one of the most ticketed areas in Fife.

“One reason is that if you think of the High Street, it runs from Nicol Street right through to the Port Brae.

“That’s a long street with a lot of different regulations, and in the middle of that you’ve got the pedestrianised zone which we patrol as well.”

Mr Mac Rae said that fines issued to those comitting parking infringements in the pedestrianised zone had improved the situation for shoppers.

“We’ve issued a lot of tickets in the pedestrianised zone for people who shouldn’t be in it,” he said.

“There was a lot of abuse of that when the council first took over enforcement.

“There has been a vast improvement in the High Street, – there are fewer which shouldn’t be there. The shopping experience has certainly improved for people and for businesses to get access.

“Fife-wide, the highest offence for people getting a PCN is people not buying a pay and display ticket.

“The next one is overstayed tickets, where they stay too long.

“Abuse of disabled parking is an issue, but it’s not a huge issue, as most people do observe disabled bays.

“People parking on double yellow lines is third highest.

“It has caused problems for other drivers. For instance if someone is parked in a narrow street on double yellow lines – which are always there for a reason – it can cause congestion issues.”

Overall in Fife, last year saw the highest number of fines issued since the council took over enforcement duties for de-criminalised parking, with 21,116 – up from 11,663 in 2013.

So far this year, 17,413 had been handed out as of November 9.