Woman injured in bus crash

A woman driver has been taken to hospital following a collision with a bus in Strathkinness.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.55am after a Stagecoach bus and a Ford Fusion car collided at the crossroads between Main Street and the B939.

Fire services had to cut open the Ford to get the woman out, and she was then taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The male bus driver was treated at the scene and the 13 passengers on the bus were uninjured.

The High Road is currently closed and there is a diversion in place on the Low Road.