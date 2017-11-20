Woman who died in crash is named

Police have named the 53-year-old woman who died after a fatal collision in Fife on Thursday.

Her identity has been confirmed as Josephine Fernie of Anstruther.

Ms Fernie died around 5.55pm on Thursday, November 16, when she was involved in a collision with a Triumph TT600 motorcycle on the A917.

Police and emergency services attended, however Ms Fernie‎ sadly passed away at the scene.

A 45-year-old male motorcyclist sustained a number of injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where he continues to be treated.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Ms Fernie’s family said: “Josephine was a remarkable woman who would do anything for anyone.

“The most loving caring wife anyone could have as well as the most loving Mum in the world, always there when you wanted a laugh.”

Inquiries are currently ongoing and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Brenda Sinclair of Fife’s Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Josephine’s family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of this collision are still ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“Those with information are asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 2743 of November 16.”