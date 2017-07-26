Tributes flood in for popular Fife lollipop man

Families with children at Capshard Primary School have been saddened to hear of the death of their beloved lollipop man Alastair Robertson.

Alastair (74), who kept children safe when crossing the busy road on Dunnikier Estate for over 10 years, and before that at St Andrews High School, passed away in hospital on Saturday after a short illness.

He was well known in the running community

Alastair was also well known in the Fife cycling and running communities, having taken up running in the mid 1980s.

He was a member of Fife AC and was involved in many Fife events, including the popular Park Runs, which he took part in until just a few weeks before he died.

His passion for running brought him to Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council where he was an original member, serving as treasurer for almost 12 years.

Alastair Cameron, chairman, described him as “a true gent.”

Floral tributes outside the primary school

“He did a great job for us and his death will be a great loss to the council,” he said.

Born in May 1943 in Kirkcaldy, Alastair went to Pathhead Primary and Kirkcaldy High Schools. He had lived in the town’s Barry Road since 1976.

He married Patricia in 1975 and they had four children, Ally, Gillian, Lindsey and Graeme, and five beloved grandchildren.

Alastair started his career with the TSB and, after a brief stint in London with Securicor, settled at Scottish Widows in Edinburgh, where he was an insurance clerk.

He became a school patrol crossing officer in the mid 1990s, a job he was devoted to.

Over 42,000 views and hundreds of tributes on the Friends of Capshard’s Facebook page showed the huge role he played in the school’s life.

Jill Jamieson, chairman of Friends of Capshard, said: “He was a lovely man who always had time for the kids and adults.

“He helped us enormously when we were dealing with parking problems and was a great asset to the school. He will be sadly missed.”

Jeff Jacobs, service manager with Fife Council, added: “He was a popular and well-loved school crossing patrol officer who had been in post since January 1997. He will be missed by many children who he has helped over the years.”

His funeral will take place on August 4 at 10.15am at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.