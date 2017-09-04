Tributes for Cupar hairdresser who died in wedding crash

Tributes have been paid to a popular Cupar hairdresser who died after his friend’s wedding at the weekend.

Steven Keddie, who worked in the town’s Cutting Edge salon and is understood to have styled the bride’s hair, died after crashing his car on a private road at Fingask Castle in Perthshire on Saturday.

The 29-year-old saw friends Emma Taylor and Gavin Bissett get married at the exclusive venue before the accident occured at around 5.40pm.

he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Tributes were paid to Mr Keddie online in the aftermath of his death.

One post read: “There is just no words that can describe the sheer devastation that is being felt in the town today, our thoughts and prayers are with all Steven’s family, friends and colleagues. Fly high Steven Keddie you were a true character that will be sadly missed by many.”

Wedding photographer Sonia Crawford wrote on Facebook: “This is a very hard post to make but I would like to congratulate Gav and Emma on what was a beautiful wedding yesterday.

“Unfortunately it ended in tragic circumstances and a very close friend of the couple lost his life.”

Staff at the Imperial Bar in Cupar also wrote on Facebook to convey their condolences to Steven Keddie’s family.

“A top bloke and a regular at the bar, playing pool n chatting with the staff n customers - never a dull moment when he was around , He will be greatly missed by all - forever young - rest in peace xx”