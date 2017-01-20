Tributes to Fife oil man

A Fife man who championed offshore safety around the world has died in hospital in Kirkcaldy.

St Andrews born David Doig (57), chief executive with Opito, an oil and gas training organisation, suffered a heart attack in Dubai on Hogmanay.

Colleagues and friends described Mr Doig as “a wonderful man” and a “much-respected industry leader.”

And they said he would be remembered for “his love of life, his quick laughter and his mean swing on the golf couse.”

Born and raised in St Andrews, and educated at Madras College, Mr Doig had been based in the United Arab Emirates, overseeing the company’s growth into new markets and the establishment of its first overseas offices in Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Houston and Cyprus.

He is survived by his wife Gillian and a grown-up daughter and son.