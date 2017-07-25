Trio admit attack on Cupar street

Have your say

Three men who left two men unconscious in the middle of the road in Cupar, following an assault, have appeared in court.

Colin Ewen, Ross Kelly and Graeme Duncan all admitted charges of assault to injury when they appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The incident happened on the day of an Celtic-Rangers Scottish Cup semi-final.

The court wasd told, victims, Jason Henderson and Lee Sibanda, had gone to a pub in Cupar to watch the match on April 17 last year.

The three accused turned up and, later that evening, were ejected after an argument broke out.

Mr Sibanda and Mr Henderson then left, and a brawl broke out that left both of them lying unconscious on the ground.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the ourt: “Mr Sibanda was grabbed and they fall to the ground, leaving him unconscious.

“Accused Kelly then strikes Mr Henderson to the head, knocking him unconscious.

“Mr Ewen then kicks him once on the head.

“All three accused then run off and the two men are left lying unconscious on the ground.”

Ewen, 34, of Orchardgate, Cupar, Kelly, 27, of Shielhill Place, Perth, and Duncan, 32, of Tarvit Terrace, Cupar, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of assault to injury.

Solicitor Katrina Clark, for Ewen, said: “He’s aware the sentence may ultimately be imprisonment.”

Lawyers for Kelly and Ewen said they would give full pleas in mitigation at a later sentencing date.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports.

He remanded the three men in custody meantime.