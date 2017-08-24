TV show looking for Fifers to spend winter abroad

BBC chiefs are on the lookout for those in Fife who want to escape the bitter cold this winter and live somewhere warmer for a few months.

TV show Escape for the Winter is helping people make their dream winter getaway a reality.

They want to hear from people who are thinking about or are already planning their trip.

The BBC One series will pair sun seekers up with a reputable property expert who will help them get to grips with the local area, as well as secure a property that fits their brief and budget.

The time spent abroad will range between three and six months.

If you would like to find out more, contact the casting team at Friel Kean Films on 0141 331 0318 or escapeforthewinter@frielkeanfilms.com.