Two hunted in robbery bid in Glenrothes

Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Glenrothes town centre.

The incident happened around 10.35pm on Monday in a lane leading to Kingdom Veterinary Clinic, accessed by Leslie Road.

A 21-year-old woman was approached from behind by two men who attempted to grab her handbag and scarf from around her neck.

She struggled with them, and managed to keep hold of her possessions.

A member of the public shouted at the men who then fled on foot. The woman was unharmed.

The suspects, were both described as Asian.

One was aged mid to late 40s, around 5ft 5ins tall and was wearing a black puffa jacket and dark hat.

The second was aged mid to late 40s, around 5ft 5ins tall with facial hair and was wearing dark coloured clothing.

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse of Glenrothes CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and we are eager to trace those responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, and in particular the member of the public who shouted at the men, to please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Glenrothes CID via 101, quoting incident number 4088 of 23 October, or submit an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.