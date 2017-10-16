Two reported over urination on war memorial

Police have confirmed that two people have been reported over an incident in which a war memorial was urinated on.

The incident happened at the Cenotaph at the bottom of Cromwell Road in Burntisland on September 26.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife have reported a 47-year-old man and 38-year-old woman to the Procurator Fiscal following a report of public urination at Burntisland War Memorial on Tuesday, September 29.”