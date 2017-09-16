Two seriously hurt after A92 crash

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a road crash which closed the A92.

The man and woman are being treated at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

They were involved in a crash north of Ladybank around 4.55 a.m. this morning.

The drivers of a VW Up and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the collision, and both suffered serious injuries, said police.

The road remains closed while traffic officers continue with their investigation.

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision earlier this morning, Saturday 16 September.

Sergeant Alastair Purvis of Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “The A92 remains closed whilst the collision is investigated and the road is cleared and made safe for traffic again.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle beforehand.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 816 of Saturday 16 September.