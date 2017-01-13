Two-vehicle accident in Methilhill

A road accident occurred in Levenmouth earlier this morning, amid the snowy and wintry conditions.

Two cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa, were involved in the accident around 7.10am while travelling along the B932 Main Street in Methilhill, just yards from the approach to the roundabout at the A915 Standing Stane Road.

There were no reports of any injuries, said a Police Scotland spokesman. However, at least one vehicle came to rest on the grass verge by the roadside, while one of the cars was also non-driveable after the incident and had to be uplifted.

Police attended in a traffic management basis, while vehicles travelling in other directions had to slow down as they passed the accident scene .

The spokesman added the road was cleared around 8am.