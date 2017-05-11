UKIP’s David Coburn contests Kirkcaldy election seat

David Coburn, UKIP’s leader in Scotland is to contest the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath at next month’s General Election.

The outspoken MEP, who lives in the area, is the third candidate to be confirmed for the seat.

David Coburn (Pic: Steven Scott Taylor)

He will join Roger Mullin (SNP) and Lesley Laird who is flying the flag for Labour.

Mr Coburn said both parties had failed and that it was ‘‘now time for radical change.’’

He said: ‘‘I have lived in the area throughout my time as an MEP – it is a beautiful place with inspiring people, yet I still feel it has not reached its true potential.

‘‘After the industry went and the mines closed, the people were left with few opportunities.

‘‘As a resident, I want to reverse the process of decline and transform the area into the economic powerhouse it once was.’’

Mr Coburn was elected an MEP in 2014.

At the last General Election he stood unsuccessfully in Falkirk.