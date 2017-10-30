‘Vampire sword’ killer jailed for Fife murder

A murderer who killed his victim in a frenzied sword attack has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Adrian Hynd, now aged 52, was found guilty at Edinburgh High Court on September 22, of stabbing Alex Forbes at a flat in Victoria Road on January 2 this year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the Police Scotland sergeant, who has 29 and a half years service, describe what he saw as the “worst” scene he had encountered in his entire career.

The officer told the court that he found Mr Forbes in the living room of the house with an ornately handled sword planted deep into his chest.

The court had earlier heard that the weapon which was allegedly used in the attack had a “vampire skull” handle. It also had an 18 inch long blade.

The pair met during an evening in the Windsor bar on Victoria Road on the evening of January 1.

Jurors heard how Mr Forbes had told pub goers that he was “related” to an Edinburgh based gangster, and boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Alex, who was aged 25 from Edinburgh, and two other men went back to Hynd’s flat to continue drinking.

One of the men ,John Taylor (52) told a jury how they went the accused man’s home, in the early hours of January 2.

Mr Taylor said Mr Hynd’s property was decorated with weapons. He said he also saw science fiction figurines. He said that he saw a “gothic style” knife in the flat. Mr Taylor added: “It was a fairly large knife. It was on a stand.” Mr Taylor also said: “There were lots of Star Trek things.

“He (Mr Hynd) mentioned that he collected things.” The court heard that Mr Hynd also had a glass eye and removed it during the evening.

Later in the evening, Mr Forbes, who had spent much of the previous evening talking about Boxing, started having a pretend fight with his host.

Mr Taylor told the court: “It was play fighting. Alex took off his shirt and so did Adrian. They were play fighting. They were grappling. “It was play fighting. They were both on the ground at that point. We thought it was a bit silly and we left.”

Mr Taylor added: “It wasn’t violent but we decided to leave.” Mr Taylor said that he and his brother in law left at around 3.30am.

Hynd gave evidence on his own behalf. He claimed that he acted in self defence after Mr Forbes picked up the sword and started attacking him with it.

He said he struggled with Mr Forbes for about 30 minutes. He said he eventually delivered a “fatal blow” with the weapon moments after his motionless attacker suddenly opened his eyes and bit him on the nose.

He said: “I stabbed him in the side, his left hand side. I thought I’d missed him. I stabbed again, pulled it out. “Then all of a sudden, it went dead quiet. He never made a move. I thought ‘Will I get up now?’ He wasn’t breathing.

“I moved closer to his face to check and he opened his eyes. He started biting my nose.”

At around 5am Hynd called emergency services claiming to have stabbed Alex in self-defence.

Sergeant Alan Stewart,told jurors it was the “worst” scene he had encountered in his entire career. The officer said he found Forbes in the living room of the house with an ornately handled sword planted deep into his chest. Sergeant Stewart told the court that the walls, floors, and radiators of the property were covered in blood stains. He said that Mr Hynd accused of murdering Mr Forbes, was “absolutely covered” in blood.

Sgt Stewart said “I would describe as a scene of utter carnage. There was a male person lying on the floor with a very large knife with a very ornate handle which was very deep into his chest. “The room was heavily bloodstained. There was blood on the radiators. There was blood on the floors. There was blood on the walls. “It was probably the worst scene I’ve encountered in all my police career”.

The court had heard that Forensic Toxicologist, Joanna Wylie, told the jury that Forbes had seven times more than the drink-drive limit for alcohol in his blood and cocaine. That, she said, could lead to increased aggression.

Forbes was also stabbed on the abdomen, buttocks, lower back and thighs and there were ten incise wounds on his face, head and neck, some superficial.

Jurors convicted Hynd of murder.

He has now been given a life sentence, with a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Our enquiries established that Alex had been the victim of a frenzied attack and there is no doubt that Hynd, fuelled by alcohol, meant to cause Alex severe harm. We welcome this sentence and our condolences remain with Alex’s family.”