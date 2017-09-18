Van fire sparks motorway chaos

Rush hour traffic on the M90 was plunged into chaos this morning after a van burst into flames.
The incident happened on the southbound lane at Junction 7 Arlary, just north of Milnathort, at around 8.10am.
Police closed a stretch of the motorway in both directions while fire crews from Kinross and Auchtermuchty dealt with the blaze.
No-one was hurt in the incident and the road re-opened after an hour, by which time there were massive tailbacks.
