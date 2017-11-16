Vandals force Kirkcaldy bus to change route

Vandals have forced Stagecoach to divert a bus route in Kirkcaldy.

The company says ‘‘multiple incidents’ have led it to change the route of the Service 33B in the evenings.

And the changes will remain in place until further notice. Stagecoach says the bus departing Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy from 6.52 pm onwards, going to Kirkcaldy Bus Station, will divert via Dunnikier Road, Hayfield Road and Hendry Road to Valley roundabout, where normal route will resume.

The changes came into force tonight.

The same route will run in reverse, departing the bus station from 7.05 pm

The stops on Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue will not be served by the 33B after 7.00 pm.

A statement posted on Stagecoach’s website said: ‘‘Unfortunately, due to multiple vandalism incidents involving our service 33B evening journeys, we will divert several evening journeys until further notice.’’