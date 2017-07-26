Victory! St Andrews hall’s future is secured

After months of uncertainty the future of St Andrews’ Victory Memorial Hall seems to be secure.

Local Fife Councillor Brian Thomson said this week that council officers had confirmed that even if no community group came forward to take over the hall, the council would continue to operate it.

The hall had been designated for transfer to a community group, with a proviso that if no group came forward it would be put up for sale.

No group has come forward to take over the hall, which is used by a wide range of the town’s community groups.

But this week Councillor Thomson said: “I’ve been told that Fife Council has no intention of selling the Victory Memorial Hall’ and that if no group comes forward the council will continue to operate it.”

That was good news for groups like the St Andrews Table Tennis Club.

“We feel this is the right outcome and it means everything to the club to have this sorted out before we embark on the 2017-18 league campaign,” the club’s David Beveridge commented, and he paid tribute to Cllr Thomson and Cllr Jane Ann Liston who had supported the club.

“The recent clarification that the council does not intend to sell the hall is excellent news for both the groups that currently use the hall, and the wider community,” Cllr Thomson commented.

And Cllr Liston described the move as “good news” adding: “It is a very well used asset.

“The important things is to keep the hall available for people to use.”

Tim Kendrick, community manager (development) at Fife Council, confirmed the council would continue to run the hall.

But he added: ““We’d be interested in speaking to community groups who may be interested in taking on the future management, or ownership, of the hall.

“So far, one community group has expressed an interest.

“If a community group expresses an interest in taking on the management or ownership of the hall, they could apply to us for funding to make improvements to the building.”

Mr Kendrick assured users of the hall: “If we continue to run the building, all necessary maintenance work will be carried out.”

The hall is a common good asset. For Fife Council to sell it would require a court action and any money raised from its sale would go to the town’s Common Good Fund.