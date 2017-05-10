Video: 4 charged after police seize drugs in raid

Police in Fife have charged four people after drugs were found during a raid this morning.

The drugs were found at a property in Melrose Creascent, Kirkcaldy, during a raid carried out as part of Operation Prospect.

Police charged four people after the search at Melrose Crescent.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Kirkcaldy arrested and charged four people under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the search of an address in Melrose Crescent on Wednesday May 10.

“Class C drugs worth a three-figure-sum were recovered from the property.

“The two men, aged 57 and 19-years-old and two women aged 51 and 18-years-old, will appear in court at a later date.”