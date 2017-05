A new site filled with pictures, videos, and ainmations has been launched to tell the story of the new Forth bridge, the Queensferry Crossing.

The fascinating site documents the construction of Scotland’s newest icon.

A screengrab of the animation

The website also features behind the scenes footage, interviews, stunning state of the art 3D animation and pictures tell the story of the bridge being built.

The site, which features the full animation, can be found at: www.queensferrycrossingarc.co.uk/