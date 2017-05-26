Video: Barack Obama in surprise Fife visit

Former US president Barack Obama turned up in St Andrews this morning for a game of golf.

He was spotted at the Old Course just hours after touching down in Edinburgh where he is due to give a speech.

Obama’s appearance caused a stir and crowds quickly gathered as he made his way to the first tee. This video clip was shot by @Connoiseurgolf

He isn’t the first president to play the Old Course – Bill Clinton was there around 2008.

Obama is in Scotland for a charity dinner organised by businessman, Sir Tom Hunter.

He will address business leaders and take part in a Q&A at the event where tables costing £5000 quickly sold out.