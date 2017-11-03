Video: Burning car and aftermath of explosion

Video from the exploding car in Kirkcaldy yesterday, along with photos off the aftermath, show just how dramatic the incident was.

The car exploded on Macindoe Crescent shortly after 1pm, close to St Mary's Primary School, with witnesses saying that a man was pulled from the burning vehicle.

The fire

It is understood that after the car came to a halt, the fire melted the tyres, and the vehicle then rolled further downhill and into a fence as it continued to burn.

Photos taken this morning show the trail of melted rubber on the road.

