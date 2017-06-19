Video: Scout Soap Box Derby

Young daredevils from across Fife tested their mettle on Sunday at the Scout Soap Box Derby.

The Beveridge Park event, which was open to all Scouts in the Kingdom, saw teams of three build their own go-karts and compete in a downhill race.

Some of the entrants. Picture: Andrew Elder

All three team members had a turn at driving, with the winning time coming from an average

While 77 participation medals were given out, there could only be one winner – that honour going to Leven’s 23rd Fife troop.

And with the sun shining, the Scouts had the perfect day for their race.

Sharon Cunningham, of the 18th Kennoway Scouts, helped organise the event. She said: “We really couldn’t have asked for a better day.

“Considering it’s the first time many of the scouts had built their own karts, the quality was really good.

“We’re definitely proud of the entrants. Some of the Scouts were a bit unsure when they got to the top of the hill and looked down, but they made it, and everyone had a great day.”

And Sharon says that after the success of the event, there will definintely be another next year.

She added: “We’ll be at the same place next year, but we haven’t sorted out a date yet.”