VIDEO: Swarm of bees stick to garden wall

A Fife couple got a shock when they found a swarm of bees had take up residence on their garden wall.

James and Margaret Yule were struck by the unusual sight of a large swarm which had begun to engulf a bollard on the wall outside their St Andrews home.

The bees have taken up residence on a garden wall.

However, despite the initial shock when she met her newest neighbours on Thursday afternoon, Margaret is not worried.

“In all my years here I’ve never seen that before,” she said.

“We’re not worried. They’re not doing any harm. My only concern is if someone comes along and maybe swipes at them or something.”