Viewforth fire: Rector’s sadness at old school blaze

The rector of Viewforth High School, this morning spoke of his sadness after a fire ripped through the old school building.

Adrian Watt, was the rector at the school before and after the new Windmill Community Campus was opened in 2016.

Since then, Viewforth, including the Eastbank House building which was on fire, has been empty.

Emergency services battled the blaze at the Loughborough Road building in Kirkcaldy last night.

Mr Watt said: “Although we have moved to our splendid new facilities part of the soul of Viewforth High School will always be in Loughborough Road.

“We are all saddened by the destruction of this fire and know that many former pupils will have very happy memories of lessons in Eastbank House.”

Firefighters tackle the blaze.