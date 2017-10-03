Viewforth school fire: Police say it was deliberate

A fire at a listed building in the grounds of the old Viewforth High School was started deliberately, police have confirmed.

The blaze, which caused significant damage to Eastbank House, saw 18 firefighters race to the scene at tea-time on Monday.

Flames shooting through the roof could be seen as far away as the Esplanade.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “Significant damage has been caused to this listed building and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are already following a number of positive lines of inquiry.”

He urged people to come forward with any information.

It took almost five hours to bring the blaze fully under control, the damage was clear as the smoke finally dispersed.

Aerial images also showed several pockets of fire within the building which formed part of the former high school campus.

Eastbank House had been empty since Viewforth moved into its new premises in 2016, and the building was part of Kirkcaldy’s heritage.

The baronial home was built around 1870 by the Earl of Rosslyn, and then bought by Henry Hutchison around 1902 before becoming part of Viewforth in 1929.

It was also used as a base for teaching children with learning difficulties, as well as music classes as it acted as an overspill for the secondary school.