Village up in arms at luxury housing plans

A staggering 850 comments of objection have been lodged in opposition to Cala Homes’ proposal to build 85 new homes in exclusive village.

The number of comments – which exceeds the 800 households currently in Aberdour – were lodged with Fife Council.

Not a single comment was posted in favour of Cala’s revived housing proposal on a field site south of Main Street.

Easter Aberdour Residents’ Group called the response “unprecedented and overwhelming”.

A spokesman said: “The main issues of concern were in regard to infrastructure and traffic and included concerns over the scale and incompatibility of the proposals.”

Objections were submitted by 550 Aberdour residents and from people living outside the village, including neighbouring towns and from overseas.

The spokesman added: “Many of the comments made by objectors highlighted the deep sense of frustration that the application had been submitted following the recent rejection of this site by the local community, Aberdour Community Council, Fife Council and the Scottish Government Reporter.”

Speaking afterwards, Cllr David Barratt said: “I’m incredibly proud to represent a village like Aberdour, where local people not only care about their community but have the conviction to have their voice heard.”

Meanwhile, Steven Cooper, planning manager at CALA Homes (East), said: “We’re very aware of a well-organised campaign that opposes any new development in Aberdour. However there is a recognised and critical shortfall in the Council’s Local Development Plan.

“The Reporter was clear in a recent examination of the LDPl that the Council is expected to release appropriate sites outwith the plan in order to address critical housing need. This is especially relevant in areas such as Aberdour that have infrastructure capacity to accommodate development.”