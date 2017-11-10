Vote to support local charities

Two local organisations which support the community, are asking for your votes.

Kingdom Off-Road Motorcycle Club (KORMC) and the East Neuk Centre Trust are taking part in the Aviva Community Fund.

The fund allows the public to vote for various projects they would like to see given money, with numerous charities, organisations and groups taking part.

The East Neuk Centre Trust runs several community hubs, overseeing the management of the East Neuk Centre, Erskine Hall, Cellardyke Town Hall and Anstruther Town Hall.

The Trust wants to use the funding to transform the old Anstruther library, in the Town Hall, into another such hub which can be used for various community projects.

“We want to make a space that we have accessible,” Dave Smith, manager at the Trust, explained.

“We want to turn the former library in Anstruther into a community arts space.

“We want groups to be able to come in and do things like yoga, dancing or theatre.

“Provide it as a space for the community to do those kind of things.”

Dave said that a number of groups had already approached the Trust asking about making use of the space.

However, he has had to turn down those enquiries, because the floor is cement and it does not have a cover.

He said the investment would mean that the East Neuk “would have another facility that this area doesn’t currently have.”

Meanwhile, KORMC is also seeking support from the public.

David Paton, secretary at KORMC, explained that the funding would allow the group to continue running its 12-week programme.

The programme, which runs in Levenmouth, gives youths with bikes the chance to learn about things like anti-social behaviour and responsible riding, and also a space to ride their bikes.

The group is made up of around 20 volunteers, who give up their time to help run the programme.

David said: “Within our communities the problem of anti-social biking is rife and we want to make an impact on that.

“The feedback we are getting from the police is that this is helping.”

To vote for the East Neuk Centre Trust, visit www.community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-6185.

To vote for the KORMC, visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-6236.