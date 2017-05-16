Warning after scam at Fife shop

Police in Fife have warned the public not to fall for a scam which saw a man walk away from a shop with £100.

The incident, which has been labelled a ‘ringing the changes scam’, took place at Fife Central Retail Park in Kirkcaldy.

It took place at a shop on Saturday, May 6, when a man asked a staff member to change a number of £10 notes into £20 notes.

While the staff member was doing this he requested changes, causing the cashier confusion and obtaining over £100 more back than he provided.

Police say that if shop workers are asked to change a large amount of money and it’s within store policy to do so, call a colleague or supervisor to double-check.

The suspect is described as being white, in his mid-thirties, 5ft 9ins tall, of small build, with a beard and spoke with a Turkish accent.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap and was in the company of another man.

Anyone with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0967.