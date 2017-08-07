Warning after stolen medication may be on streets

Police have issued a warning after morphine and oxycodone tablets were stolen from a Fife pharmacy.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, where a quantity of morphine and oxycodone tablets were stolen from a pharmacy in Buckhaven.

The tablets can pose a risk to health if consumed by anyone not prescribed them, and members of the public who may come into possession of the medication have been urged to hand them in to their nearest police station.

Sergeant Craig Fyall of Levenmouth Police Station said: “As part of our inquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information as to the person responsible.

“If you are offered prescribed medication for sale on the street, please decline and contact the police.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.