Warning as Fife man hit by phone scammers

Police are investigating after an elderly Fife man was conned out of a five-figure sum byg a caller claiming to be from his bank

The 69-year-old Levenmouth man reported that to police he had received a call from a man claiming to be from his bank.

The caller has told him that his bank account had been compromised and he would need to transfer the contents to a safe account.

The victim did as was requested and transferred a five figure sum to the account number provided, the call was then terminated.

The incident comes after the case of Kirkcaldy man Keith Christie was highlighted on TV after a similar scam.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, from Levenmouth Police Station said: “Perpetrators of these types of scams are highly manipulative and very convincing, often having basic details about your banking and accounts and will attempt to take advantage of people’s fears and vulnerabilities.

“If you receive such a call, take details and hang up – then call your bank from another phone, using a number from the phone book or official documents you hold.

“They will be able to give you advice and confirm that your accounts are secure.

“These people often target the elderly and vulnerable so please advise any friends, neighbours or relatives to be wary of these types of calls.”

Anyone with information about ‘vishing’ can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.