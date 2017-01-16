Warning of bogus house callers in Kirkcaldy

Locals in Kirkcaldy are being urged to be vigilant after a complaints of bogus house calls.

Housing and Building Services have been contacted by a member of the public regarding a bogus call in the Kirkcaldy Area.

Men claiming to be officers from Fife Council’s Housing Services have attempted to enter a tenant’s home to check their heating system for repair or replacement.

Senior Housing Manager, Alan Russell is reminding tenants to always ask for identification badges of anyone you answer the door to.

He said: “Our officers should carry photo identity cards at all times.

“However, if you are not sure, advise the caller you are going to check they are a genuine caller, lock the door and call Fife Council on 01592 583141 to verify their identity.”