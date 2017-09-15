Warning over Ferrytoll closures

Travellers have been warned about an upcoming closure of the Ferrytoll Park and Ride site.

Stagecoach East Scotland have warned customers of the three overnight closures affecting services at the Park and Ride on Friday September 15, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17.

The buildings, car park and bus concourse will be closed on these dates between 11pm and 6am the following morning, meaning that customers will not be able to leave or return their cars at the site during this time.

Despite the overnight closure, Ferrytoll will remain open and accessible during the remainder of the day and customers can continue to leave their car overnight, provided they do not need to pick up or drop off vehicles/passengers between the hours of 11pm and 6pm.

The concourse at Ferrytoll was recently expanded as part of the ongoing works in the area, providing increased space for vehicles using the site, which will prevent congestion and make it easier for customers to see their bus approaching.

The parking limit of 7 days at Ferrytoll was also recently lifted so that customers can park for free for longer periods and Stagecoach are keen to encourage customers to continue to use the site to prevent any potential overcrowding at Halbeath Park and Ride.

Douglas Robertson, Commercial Director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Lifting the 7 day parking restriction at Ferrytoll has made it even easier for customers to plan transport for their holiday – it’s easy and secure to leave the car in the multi-storey car park during their trip.

“Although there will be short overnight periods this weekend when Ferrytoll will be closed and no access will be possible, during the day it’s business as usual so we hope the overnight closure doesn’t cause an issue for our regular customers.”

At present, bus and coach services operating between Fife and Edinburgh on the Express City Connect network are using the Ferrytoll Park and Ride site as normal then joining the new Queensferry Crossing.

All services travelling from Fife to Edinburgh currently stop at Ferrytoll.