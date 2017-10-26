‘Water still pours into my flat after seven months’

A woman who has had water pouring into her home from a leaking roof has been waiting since February for Fife Council to fix it.

Sammy McFarlane (38) lives on Harbour Place, Burntisland, with her son Connor, and has water running down the wall inside her bedroom every time it rains.

Sammy McFarlane has had water running down the wall into her council house. Picture: George McLusky

Sammy contacted the council to see about making the property watertight.

But after being told in February that they would fix it, Sammy heard nothing for months, and water is still pouring in.

Now it’s so bad that the plaster has fallen away leaving the brickwork exposed.

“It started when they first replaced the roof a few years ago. Ever since then I’ve started getting damp.

I’m fighting the council to have a normal life Sammy McFarlane

“When It first started, I decorated the room and all the paint started bubbling. I kept trying to paint over it, and you could see the plaster was coming away.

“I was told it was my responsibility to fix inside, so I tried to fix it and the water was just seeping through and the plaster kept coming off.

“Someone from the council said they’d get it fixed, but that was in February.”

Sammy recently checked up to see if the council was planning on fixing the roof, but was shocked to hear they had closed the case.

“They said they’d been out but hadn’t got an answer at the door in February, so they’d closed the case. There was no card through the door, nothing.

“What did they think was going to happen? Was it going to miraculously fix itself?

“It’s now down to the brickwork with water seeping through constantly, that’s surely going to cause structural damage. The water’s eating through the cement.

“It’s just left me depressed. It’s frustrating. I’m ill with it. The damp coming off it is attacking my chest, I can feel it.

“It’s sub-standard comditions, I’m fighting the council to have a normal life.”

Gordon Hope, Fife Council’s housing manager for Kirkcaldy, said: “We visited this property in January but were unable to get access so left a card asking the tenant to contact us. There was no further contact from the tenant until last week.

“The property has now been inspected, work orders have been issued and tradesmen will be out today.”