We don’t want your money, say McKeagues

Cupar relatives of missing airman Corrie McKeague have hit out at reports that a millionaire businessman has offered to fund the search.

Following reports that gambling boss Colin Davey had put up a £50,000 reward and pledged a further million in the hunt for the 23-year-old, Corrie’s grandmother Mary McKeague said that she and her husband Oliver and son Martin – Corrie’s dad – had been upset by the claims.

The family are suspicious of the offer from Ipswich-based businessman Colin Davey whom they have never met.

And she told the Fife Herald that the only genuine reward in place was the one she and Oliver had offered in December last year.

It was 11 months ago that the young serviceman disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, with colleagues from his base at RAF Honington.

It’s believed he fell asleep in a commercial waste bin and ended up in a landfill site at Milton, near Cambridge.

Mr Davey, a director of the Sovereign Group (UK) Ltd. is a former racehorse owner and tipster who runs an online gambling website called Spinacoin.

The site has been branded ‘a scam’ by some financial columnists and in 2011 Mr Davey was referred to Trading Standards following complaints from customers.

“We’ve never met the man and we have no intention of doing so,” said Mary.

“We don’t want his money. The five-figure reward that Oliver and I put up on December 6 last year still stands.

“He says he will pay for the police to continue searching the landfill site but it extends to 45 hectares and they’ve only covered a third of it. It would cost millions.”

Martin, who lives in Cupar with his wife Trisha, issued a statement in which he said: “It’s hard to believe over 10 months have now come and gone.

“And it’s even harder still to accept that after my son walked into that loading bay called ‘the horseshoe’ in Bury St Edmunds he somehow ended up in the Milton landfill site.

“But those are the facts.

“I’d like to remind everyone that the five-figure reward from the McKeague family in Scotland launched on December 6, 2016 is still in place.

“It’s not going to disappear until we find my son”.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “The search for Corrie remains a live and active investigation as we all remain committed to finding him.”