When is Kirkcaldy’s reindeer parade and Christmas light switch on?

Preparations for this year’s Christmas celebrations in Kirkcaldy are under way, with Santa set to come to town this weekend.

Kirkcaldy4All and the Mercat shopping centre have teamed up this year to bring together a whole calendar of family-friendly festive events to the town in the run up to the big day on December 25.

The annual lantern parade and Christmas light switch on takes place on November 25

The calendar of main events kicks off with the ever popular Reindeer Parade, which is now in its 29th year, at noon on Sunday, November 19.

One lucky child will join Santa on his sleigh as he weaves his way around the Kirkcaldy streets in the annual ‘Win a Sleigh Ride with Santa Competition’, run in conjunction with Kingdom FM, before the shopping centre opens the door to its grotto after the parade.

And the following Saturday, November 25, Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights will be switched on as the lantern parade makes its way along the High Street.

Throughout November there will be free lantern making workshops held in the Mercat, with children and their families invited to get creative and make their very own willow lanterns with the help of artist June McEwan of Willow Works.

Workshops will run from 10am to 4pm on November 18.

The workshops are drop in events with no need to book, and it takes approximately one hour to make a lantern.

The lantern parade, led by Drumatik, will begin at 4.30pm outside the Mercat and will move along the High Street, making its way to the Town Square, where a special performance of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas song, Bringing the Light, by local school children will be projected onto the Town House, culminating in a spectacular firework display.

Stephen Roberts, Mercat Shopping Centre manager, said there will be something for everyone: “I’m delighted that this year we’re working together with Kirkcaldy 4 All for what is set to be a fantastic festive period across the town.

“There is so much going on across Kirkcaldy for people of all ages to get excited about and plenty of opportunities to take part and get involved.

“The countdown to Christmas is very much on and everyone at the Mercat shopping centre is looking forward to welcoming all our customers as usual.”

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy 4 All, added: “This year we decided to work together with the Mercat to bring some festive cheer to the town, since one of our shared objectives is to rejuvenate and help the town centre and its local businesses.

“We have a whole programme of fun planned throughout November and December.

“The more families who support these events, the more our local retailers will benefit.

“Hopefully these are small steps to help our town.

“We’ve not been running the lantern parade for quite as many years as the Reindeer Parade but it’s becoming a popular fixture on Kirkcaldy’s events calendar and we’re delighted to be running it again this year.

“If you haven’t made a lantern at the Mercat workshops, you can still join in the fun on the 25th – just bring a torch or look out for the free glow-sticks being handed out.”