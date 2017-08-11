Which Fife town will appear on the new £10 note?

Have your say

A Fife town will appear on the new RBS £10 note, which will be issued later this year.

The note, which will be the first plastic £10 issued, is to be released on Thursday, October 4.

Fife astronomer Mary Somerville features on the note, and her home town will form the backdrop to the portrait.

Burntisland, Mary’s childhood home, will feature behind her.

The note will be 15 per cent smaller than the ones currently in circulation.

Mary, 1780 – 1872, was the first female member of the Royal Astronomical Society.