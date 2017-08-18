Wilma’s plaque is back after generous donation from Kirkcaldy business

A Kirkcaldy businessman has been praised after replacing a stolen memorial plaque free of charge – and also as a complete surprise.

Sandy McLure, owner of Sandy’s Signs on Links Street, had been contacted by Lizzie Halstead of the New Linktown Tenants/Residents Association and asked for a quote.

Members of New Linktown Tenants/Residents Association with the plaque for Wilma Melville which has been supplied by Sandys Signs in Kirkcaldy.

Lizzie was keen to find a replacement for the memorial plaque to much-loved Linktown resident Wilma Melville, who passed away last year, which had been stolen from Saunders Street playground in June.

But to her shock instead of supplying the quote, Sandy called Lizzie back and told her the new plaque was ready to collect.

She said: “I had gone in to see Sandy to see how much a plaque would cost, because I wanted to think about how we could fund it.

“We did have an incredibly generous offer from a lady to pay for the replacement but I thought it was an awful lot for one person to pay themselves.

“So when Sandy called me up and said ‘your plaque is ready to collect’, I said to him that we’d have to try and raise the costs.

“But he said, ‘I’m donating it’.”

Lizzie said she was “gobsmacked” as the original plaque had cost over £100.

“It’s just amazing that he’s done this,” she said.

Lizzie added that the playpark garden will be tidied up ahead of the plaque being relaid and this time it will be cemented in.