Witness plea after girl (12) struck by car

Police have appealed for witnesses after a girl was badly injured in Fife last night.

The 12-year old sustained serious injuries in a collision with a car in Sandy Brae, Kennoway.

She is in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened at around 7.15pm. when, police say, she was struck by a silver Ford Mondeo travelling northbound

She was taken to the Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy, with serious injuries to her head, leg, and chest.

Police Sergeant Alastair Purvis from Fife Divisional Road Policing Unit said: ‘‘This collision has resulted in a young girl being taken to hospital with serious injuries and I’m urging anyone who was in the Sandy Brae area and has information that may be able to help our investigation to come forward.

“Likewise anyone who saw the vehicle or witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.”

The road was closed for around five hours while collision investigations took place at the scene.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3595 of June 22 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.