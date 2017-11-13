Woman dies in St Andrews house fire

A woman has died following a fire at a house in St Andrews this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called out to Hamilton Avenue at around 7.45am.

Despite an ambulance arriving within minutes of the alarm being raised, a woman was found dead within the home.

A joint investigation between the SFRS and Police Scotland will take place in due course.

A SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.43am on Monday, November 13 to reports of a fire at a house in Hamilton Avenue, St Andrews, Fife.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames.

“Sadly, a woman, the only person within the property, died.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “The death and fire are being investigated but are not being considered suspicious at this time, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”