Woman has heart attack after seagull attack

A terrified Fife pensioner suffered a heart attack after being attacked by a Seagull in Kirkcaldy.

Margaret Cruickshanks (80) from Glenrothes was walking her son’s dog in Loom Road Kirkcaldy when the attack happened.

She was rushed to hospital after the ordeal and was operated on straight away.

Now her son is calling for more to be done to protect people from attack.

Margaret said: “I was taking my son’s cocker spaniel Lucy out for a walk when out of nowhere I was attacked by a seagull.

“The bird swooped down twice and I ducked to try and keep out of its way but it swooped down really low and began pecking at my hair.

“I started to panic and ran to a nearby house and when the door opened I begged the man to help me.”

“The man walked me back to my son’s house and it was then that I felt a pain in my chest.

“I took the bus back to my home in Glenrothes hoping I would feel better, but by that time the pain was unbearable so I dialled 999.

“The paramedics arrived and told me that I was having a heart attack and they would need to get me to hospital.”

“I was taken to The Victoria Hospital and then rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and given a stent right away.”

Mrs Cruickshanks’ son David (53) had complained to the council about the increasingly aggressive seagull population near his home.

He said: “I’ve contacted Fife Council many times in the last few years regarding this issue and I always get the same answer. Seagulls are a protected species and there’s nothing they can do.

“My answer to that is that people deserve to be able to walk safely around Kirkcaldy without fear of attack.

“I’ve been attacked numerous times this year. Does someone need to die before the council takes action?”

“Kirkcaldy High Street is virtually a no go area and I now avoid going down there during the seagull breeding season. It’s just vicious.” He added.

Mrs Cruickshanks is now recovering at home after her ordeal and added. “I’d like to thank all of the incredible NHS staff who treated me and the man in Loom road who got me safely back to my son’s house.”