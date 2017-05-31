Woman injured in bus crash

A teenager has been hospitalised after suffering injuries in a bus crash near Leuchars.

The incident, which saw a Toyota Yaris collide with a bus, happened at 9.35am today in Forgan Drive, Drumoig.

Police are still in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 19-year-old woman sustained leg and arm injuries and has been taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment. There were no other injuries.

“The road was closed for a period of time, however it has since reopened.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Fife’s Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 0827 of May 31.”