Woman who died at Fife quarry is named

The female scuba diver found dead in a Fife quarry this morning has been identified.

Kelda Henderson, a teacher at George Heriot’s school in Edinburgh, was diving at the notorious Prestonhill quarry in Inverkeithing on Sunday when she failed to resurface.

Her body was recovered this morning from the water.

It is understood fellow divers had raised the alarm with emergency services after she went missing late on Sunday evening.

Police, firefighters and a coastguard team rushed to the scene, where they searched the waters.

Water rescue teams were stood down at 12.30am on Monday morning after they were unable to trace her in the darkness.

But at around 10.30am this morning police divers pulled the body from the waters.

This is not the first time that someone has died at the quarry.

John McKay, 18, drowned in the quarry in 2015.

And Cameron Lancaster, also 18, was killed when he jumped into the quarry in 2014.

Inspector Ian Stephen of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “We can confirm that a woman’s body has been recovered from Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing.

“Officers responded along with other emergency services to the site around 9.20pm on Sunday, July 9, following reports of a diver within the water.

“A body was recovered around 10.30am on Monday, July 10.

“The woman’s family has been informed of this development.”

Andrew Murray, an instructor with the British Sub-Aqua Club, said that the quarry had been used as an inland training area by many divers over the years.

He has been trying to set up a managed facility at the quarry.

He added: “It’s a sad day for the diving community. “Fromm a diving perspective, the quarry’s had an excellent safety record.

“There are a number of facilities in England which use former quarries for diving, though we don’t have anything like it in Scotland.

“Looking at the options for the quarry, we could fill it in and walk away, or we could mirror what’s being done in England.

“In general, people from all locations across Scotland to train there safely. It has a The only thing it lacks is a peroperly managed facility, and there’s a growing consensus that that’s what we need.”

Annabelle Ewing MSP, Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Cowdenbeath constituency, said: “This is dreadful news and my heart goes out to the family and friends of the woman who has died.

“We will hear in due course the outcome of the police investigation and I am confident that if any lessons to be learned, they will be.”