Young Fifers encouraged to sign up for career changing programme

Young unemployed people from Fife are being encouraged to sign up for Diageo’s award-winning ‘Learning for Life’ training programme.

With an entry deadline at 5p.m on August 21, the six-week training course offers students the chance to gain the required skills for a new career in the hospitality industry.

Along with an industry certified qualification on completion of the course, students also get the chance to gain vital on-the-job experience through a two-week work placement with some of Fife’s leading businesses.

Nicola Reid, programme manager, Diageo Learning for Life, Great Britain, said: “Young people in Scotland are full of passion and drive, and when combined with their new qualifications and experience, our students have the best possible opportunity to secure long-term employment in the hospitality industry.

“The sector is thriving and there are excellent opportunities for young people. Offering a solid platform for training and development, the Learning for Life course provides students with the opportunity to learn new skills, gain recognised qualifications and build confidence.”

The Diageo Learning for Life: Hospitality and Bartending programme provides unemployed people with coaching, core employability skills and specialist bartender training, opening the door to a wide range of exciting career opportunities in the Scottish hospitality industry.

Since its launch in 2014, almost 900 unemployed people have graduated from the course which is offered across Scotland, with over 76 per cent of graduates successfully securing permanent roles in the hospitality sector.

The course is delivered by The Springboard Charity, Diageo’s specialist training partner.

Elaine Muir, programme manager for The Springboard Charity in Fife, added: “This course is a fantastic opportunity for young people looking to develop their future prospects and embark on a new career in hospitality.

“We receive a fantastic level of support from local employers, in terms of work placements and study trips, and we find this added level of encouragement and support is of real benefit to young people.”

The Learning for Life course in Fife begins on Monday, August 28. For more information visit: www.careerscope.uk.net/work/vacancies/256-diageo-learning-for-life or contact Fiona Bingham FionaB@springboarduk.org.uk