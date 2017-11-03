16 banned following investigation into Fife rugby club incident

Two former officials and 14 players of Howe of Fife Rugby Club have been suspended by the sport’s governing body following an investigation into an incident on a team bus last season.

The club’s former head coach and former president have been suspended from any involvement in rugby coaching, officiating or administration for a year for failing to control the players under their supervision.

Two players have been suspended from playing for two seasons for taking part in the incident.

Twelve others have received shorter bans, of between six and eight weeks.

The club have also been given a fine and are required to make sure office bearers, staff, trustees, directors and players over 18 take part in a series of leadership workshops.

Scottish Rugby’s chief executive Mark Dodson said: “The behaviour of those involved in this incident, including several individuals in positions of authority at the club, was completely unacceptable.

“Scottish Rugby has been proactive to ensure a full, independent disciplinary process was conducted and that measures are put in place to deliver a change of culture at the club.

“The actions of those involved have absolutely no place in our sport. Significant sanctions have been applied in this matter and Scottish Rugby will not hesitate to take action against any club, official or player behaving in a similarly unacceptable manner.”